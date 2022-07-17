Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAXY remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 26,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.