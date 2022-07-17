FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $521,066.81

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $521,066.81 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,831,447 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.