Function X Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

