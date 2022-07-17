Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

