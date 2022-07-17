Full18 Capital LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,045,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Root at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Root by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ROOT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

