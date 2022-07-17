Full18 Capital LLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,297 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 7.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $32,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,956,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

