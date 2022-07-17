Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 81,122 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Third Coast Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,777,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

TCBX stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

