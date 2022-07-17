Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,549,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,918,000 after buying an additional 378,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

