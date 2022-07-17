Full18 Capital LLC Increases Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners comprises 2.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.33. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $203.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.