Full18 Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,782 shares during the period. OneMain comprises 2.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of OneMain worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 97,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $39.69 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

