Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Argo Group International worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

