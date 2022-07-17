Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 42,698 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. M&T Bank makes up about 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

