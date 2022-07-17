Full18 Capital LLC Acquires 76,314 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,314 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.46. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

