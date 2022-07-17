Full18 Capital LLC Acquires 118,263 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,263 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Everi worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Everi by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

