Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $9.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

