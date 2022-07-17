Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

FRAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

