FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

