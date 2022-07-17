FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

