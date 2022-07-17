FourThought Financial LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.