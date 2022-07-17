FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 448,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

