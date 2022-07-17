FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.