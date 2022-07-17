FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,362,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,089,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 2.4 %

PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.