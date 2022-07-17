FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $427.13 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.95.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

