FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 3,567 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

