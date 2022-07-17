Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.0 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

