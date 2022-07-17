Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,535 shares of company stock worth $20,076,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.51. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

