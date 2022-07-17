FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.51% of FormFactor worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

