Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 995 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133,031 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 48,518 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 340,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $33.59 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

