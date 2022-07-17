Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 134 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 583,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

