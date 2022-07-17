Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,030 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang Price Performance

In other Coupang news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.