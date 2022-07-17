Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $312.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

