Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 18,416 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5,292.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average of $390.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

