Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,654 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

