Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 1.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $48,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.

