Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

