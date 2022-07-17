Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.