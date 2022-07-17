Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
