Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 665 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $5,576,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.



