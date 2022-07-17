Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 103,756 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

