Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.43

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.43 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.37). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 138,457 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £72.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ailsa Webb acquired 39,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,648.75 ($59,049.42).

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

