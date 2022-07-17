Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $24.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

