Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 465,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 5,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $140.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

