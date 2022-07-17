Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 115.3% in June

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the June 15th total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flex LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Flex LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 135.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Flex LNG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 269,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

