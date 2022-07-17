Flamingo (FLM) Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

