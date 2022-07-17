Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 62.0% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.