First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Price Performance

FID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.306 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

