First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 60.3% in June

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

FCT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 132,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,733. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

