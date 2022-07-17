First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
SKYY traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 341,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
