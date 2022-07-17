First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 341,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

