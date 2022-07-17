First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

First Bank Stock Performance

First Bank stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. First Bank has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,402.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.