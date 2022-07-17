FIO Protocol Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 801,793,201 coins and its circulating supply is 599,744,033 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

