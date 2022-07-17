Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Finning International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF remained flat at $18.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Finning International has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

